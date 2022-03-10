HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Following nearly five hours of weather delays at Mission Inn Resort and Club, officials eventually suspended the third round of PGA TOUR Canada’s Qualifying Tournament due to darkness. Half of the field will resume play Friday morning, the restart beginning at 7:15 EST.

“We had a bad break with some storms that came through in the afternoon. We actually thought we might be done for the day but were able to get back out and play some more golf, which was very beneficial,” said John Slater, Vice President of Competitions. “I think at this point, we will have to go until Saturday. We will play golf all day [Friday], and then we’ll hopefully have just four or five holes left on Saturday. The plan is to finish up Saturday morning as early as possible, then any playoffs (for status positions) that take place we’ll do Saturday, as well.”

With only half of the field able to finish their rounds but players who didn’t not required to report their scores, the leaderboard remains something of a mystery as players scattered in the darkness. Thirty-six-hole leader Austin Hitt played three holes of his third round.

Did you know, the last PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour event held at Mission Inn was last November’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. For the first time in the previous 28 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-Schools, an event didn’t go the full 72 holes. Due to a strong nor’easter that hit Central Florida following Thursday’s third round, a storm that carried all the way to Saturday, officials deemed Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course unplayable, and they reduced the tournament by 18 holes and awarded membership cards based on 54-hole scores. Davis Shore won the title and an exemption for the entire 2021-22 season, by shooting a third-round 64 that vaulted him into a two-stroke, 54-hole lead. Little did he know that that score would be the deciding factor in his victory.