2h ago
Football Ops VP Murphy leaves Riders
TSN.ca Staff
Sinopoli, Bighill, Jones all go home winners at CFL Awards
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Saskatchewan Roughriders assistant vice-president of football operations and player personnel John Murphy announced Tuesday he is leaving the team.
Murphy had been a part of the Roughriders' front office for the past three seasons. While with the team, Murphy handled all player personnel matters, including the CFL Draft free agency.
Prior to his time with the Roughriders, Murphy spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.