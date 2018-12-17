Canadian owned Formula One team Force India will unveil their 2019 F1 model at the Canadian International Auto Show on Feb. 13 in Toronto according to TSN's Tim Hauraney.

Hauraney notes that this is the first time an F1 team has ever done a team launch in Canada. Canadian driver Lance Stroll, teammate Sergio Perez and their team principle will be in attendance.

Force India was rescued from administration by a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Following the 2018 season, it was announced that his son would make the jump from British team Williams to Force India for the 2019 season.

"This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey in my Formula One career," Stroll said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside a successful team with a great culture. It's a new challenge and I am excited to embrace this new opportunity."

Stroll's first and only podium finish came in Azerbaijan in 2017, where he finished third.