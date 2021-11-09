Forge FC posts win over York United FC in Canadian Premier League play

TORONTO — Tristan Borges, Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti Jonsson scored to lead Forge FC to a 3-1 win over York United FC in Canadian Premier League play on Tuesday night.

Forge secured the top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs with the victory at York Lions Stadium.

Borges opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Krutzen made it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Lowell Wright halved the deficit with his goal in the 51st minute. Jonsson restored Forge's two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

Forge outshot York United 16-11 and had a 7-5 edge in shots on target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.