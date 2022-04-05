SAN JACINTO, California—Back in January, Jake Vincent was walking the fairways during three PGA TOUR events—The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, carrying the bag for TOUR player Brett Drewitt. A little more than two months later, Vincent was showing he has a little game himself, firing a 6-under 66 to take the opening-round lead in PGA TOUR Canada’s fifth of seven Qualifying Tournaments. The former Southern Utah University golfer, who lives in Palm Springs, leads Hunter Epson by a shot and the trio of Americans Hayden Hui and Philip Barbaree and Finland’s Otto Vanhatalo by two strokes.

It was a one-eagle, five-birdie, one-bogey performance by Vincent who is more than familiar with Soboba Springs Golf Course. “I played a Golden Stater (Tour) here a couple of days ago. I felt like I had a little better read on the greens today,” Vincent explained. “I’m still struggling to read them.”

Looking at his scorecard and the way he navigated his way around the course, you couldn’t tell. His eagle came at No. 7, where he made a putt after hitting his 6-iron approach to 15 feet.

“I was lucky it went in because I hit it a little hard,” he said of the putt.

“I still text Brett, and he helps me on things like bunkers and other parts of my game,” said Vincent of the new friendship. One of Drewitt’s friends knows Vincent’s roommate, Casey Scott, who is caddying for him this week, and they put Drewitt together with Vincent. While the three weeks was a great learning experience, Vincent’s goal is to one day join Drewitt on the PGA TOUR. Vincent is taking his first steps trying to get on PGA TOUR Canada. Eight years ago, Drewitt was in a similar position, leaving his native Australia to play on PGA TOUR Series-China. Drewitt made every cut that season (12) and moved to the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually to the top level of golf.

Epson is also looking for a place to play since graduating from Long Beach State. “I accomplished my goal,” Epson said of his first-round play. “I said to myself before the round, Keep it easy out there. I didn’t really put myself in any trouble. I only missed one green, and that was off the back edge.”

His bogey-free morning under ideal conditions did appear effortless. Epson started off No. 10, and birdied his second hole of the day, what he called a 15-foot swinger. “That settled me for the day,” he said after that putt dropped. Four pars followed, with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18. He made the turn at 3-under and added birdies on his 15th and the 17th, rolling in a 12-footer.

Even with Forme Tour status last year, he didn’t get into any tournaments, and he tried to Monday qualify into those 2021 events, to no avail, as well. “I just want to get some status somewhere where I can move up,” he continued.

Hui’s highlight of his first round was a “ridiculous 30-foot putt” he made for birdie on No. 11. The putt had 10 feet of break to it, one he wasn’t thinking of making. But with five feet to go, Hui thought, Hey, that’s on a good line there, “and it went straight in the hole.” It was one of five birdies against one bogey on his opening round.