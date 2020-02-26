Could we see a new CFL playoff format in the near future?

Former Calgary Stampeders offensive tackle Derek Dennis has joined the New York Guardians of the XFL. Dennis announced the move on Twitter.

Feels good to be home‼️ pull up on me at Metlife time put NY Football back on the map‼️@XFL @XFLGuardians #onduty pic.twitter.com/mS2EaP8iik — Derek Dennis (@6BONECRUSHER3) February 25, 2020

"Feels good to be home!! pull up on me at Metlife time put NY Football back on the map!!" Dennis tweeted, accompanied by the Guardians logo.

Dennis played five seasons in the CFL, four with the Stampeders. The 31-year-old was named a CFL All-Star and the league's Most Outstanding Lineman in 2016. He was also named a CFL Divisional All-Star the past two seasons.