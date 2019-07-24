Mark Chapman, the former No. 1 pick of the CFL Draft one season ago by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, has "no interest in football" according to TSN's Dave Naylor. 

The wide receiver never played a game with the Ticats and signed with the Denver Broncos in late July of last year, but was cut from the team on Aug. 31.

The 23-year-old joined the upstart Alliance of American Football League earlier this year, but has been without a team since the league folded.

Chapman played college ball with the Michigan Chippewas and had 59 receptions for 875 yards in his senior year.

 