GREEN BAY, Wis. — Reggie Begelton is a Green Bay Packer.

The former Calgary Stampeders star receiver signed a reserve/future deal with Green Bay on Monday. The CFL club released Begelton last week to allow him to pursue opportunities south of the border.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Begelton spent three seasons with Calgary, achieving career highs last year in catches (102), receiving yards (1,444) and touchdowns (10). Begelton was a CFL all-star in 2019 and the Stampeders' nominee for the league's outstanding player award.

Begelton amassed 149 catches for 2,236 yards and 12 TDs during his tenure in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.