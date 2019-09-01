8m ago
Williams joins Bills practice roster
Former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Duke Williams has accepted a practice roster spot with the Buffalo Bills, one day after final roster cuts.
TSN.ca Staff
Former CFL standouts Singleton, Williams, Spencer waived from NFL rosters
Williams led the CFL in receiving yards last season before signing with the Bills in the off-season. Williams spent all of training camp with the Bills before getting cut Saturday and then signed on to the team's practice roster.
Williams had 88 receptions for 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Eskimos in 2018.