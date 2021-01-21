The man who brought Aaron Rodgers to Green Bay is gone.

Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died at the age of 68. Thompson had been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder in 2019.

Thompson served as Packers GM from 2005 to 2017 and spent 26 years with the organization in total, leading the team to a Super Bowl XLV victory.

"His impact is still felt today," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at his Thursday press conference. "I think it's felt all around the league. There's a lot of heavy hearts here today."

A native of Atlanta, TX, Thompson joined the team in 1992 as its assistant director of pro personnel before working his way up to GM after a five-year stint with the Seattle Sehawks as their vice president of football operations.

Thompson took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft out of California. Among the other significant players drafted by Thompson were kicker Mason Crosby, wide receivers Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and outside linebacker Clay Matthews III.

As GM, Thompson was responsible for the 2008 trade that sent franchise icon Brett Favre to the New York Jets for a third-round pick.

In Thompson's 13 seasons as GM, the Packers posted a 125-82-1 record, reaching the playoffs in nine seasons and winning a title in 2012. Upon leaving his post as GM, Thompson served as a senior advisor to football operations with the team up until his death.

As a player, Thompson, a linebacker, spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers from 1976 to 1984 out of Southern Methodist.