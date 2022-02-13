Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks has a deal in place with the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @TorontoArgos have a deal with @speedybanks87. He’s going to be in double-blue this season. Should add a little spice to the rivalry with @Ticats. #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 13, 2022

The 34-year-old played 111 games over eight season in Hamilton from 2013-2021, recording 422 receptions for 5,678 yards and 44 touchdowns. Banks is also the all-time franchise leader in in kickoff return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779) and missed field goal return touchdowns (5).

Banks recorded 44 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games in the 2021 season.

The Kansas State product was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019 and is a four-time CFL All-Star.