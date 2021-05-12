Antonio Valencia is hanging up his cleats.

The former Manchester United captain and Ecuador international announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday after a 20-year pro career.

To Manchester United fans 🔴👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/0HKWscZO9F — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 12, 2021

"I did not think this moment would come so soon, but my body has asked me to make this decision," Valencia wrote.

Valencia had spent the past two seasons with Ecuadorian Serie A side Liga de Quito.

The 35-year-old Valencia spent 10 seasons at Old Trafford from 2009 to 2019 where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and the 2017 Europa League title. He was twice named the United Players' Player of the Year in 2012 and 2017.

A product of the El Nacional academy, Valencia headed to Europe in 2005 with Villarreal. He made only two appearances for the club before being sent out on loan to Recreativo and then Wigan, where his loan was made permanent in 2007. After four seasons with Wigan, Valencia came to the Red Devils in a £16 million.

Originally a winger, Valencia was permanently converted to right-back in 2014. He was named Red Devils captain in 2018 upon the retirement of Michael Carrick.

Valencia's 325 Premier League appearances are 94th all-time and most by a South American player.

Internationally, Valencia was capped 99 times and appeared at two World Cups.