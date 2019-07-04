Ander Herrera is headed to France.

The former Manchester United midfielder has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and signed a five-year deal with the club.

"Paris St-Germain is the greatest club in France," said Herrera in a statement. "It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title. I hope to continue to make history with the club."

A native of Bilbao, Spain, Herrera spent the past five seasons at Old Trafford, making 187 appearances in all competitions. He scored 20 goals and added 27 assists.

A fan favourite at United, Herrera was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year at the club for 2016-2017. While at United, Herrera won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

Herrera promises an honest effort at PSG.

"I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion," Herrera said.

Internationally, the 29-year-old has been capped twice by Spain.