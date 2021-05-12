One of the few men ever to coach in the NFL and the NCAA in multiple sports has died.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the passing of former head coach Jerry Burns on Wednesday. He was 94.

A native of Detroit, Burns was a quarterback at Michigan in his playing days, but best known as head coach of the Vikings from 1986 to 1991.

Prior to his NFL experience, Burns coached extensively at the collegiate ranks.

He was the head coach at Iowa from 1961 to 1965 before transitioning to the pro game the following season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 1952, Burns was the head coach of Hawaii's baseball team. That fall, he joined Whittier College as the head coach of its basketball team where he spent two seasons.

But Burns is best known for his time with the Vikings. After one season as an assistant with the Packers, Burns became the Vikings offensive coordinator, a role he served in for 18 seasons with the Vikings winning 11 divisional titles and reaching four Super Bowls. Burns was promoted to head coach following the retirement of Bud Grant in 1986.

In his six seasons at the helm of the Vikings, Burns amassed a 52-43 record, reaching the playoffs on three occasions. Burns's teams went 3-3 in the playoffs.

He retired following the 1991 season at the age of 64.

Burns was inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor in 2005.