Naylor: Walker the name to watch after a busy first day of CFL Free Agency

Free agent American wide receiver DeVier Posey, who spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced Wednesday.

Posey, 29, recorded 780 yards and three touchdowns on 50 receptions in 12 games with the Alouettes last season. His reception and yardage totals were the highest of the four-year veteran's career.

Posey, who entered the CFL in 2016, has also played with the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions in his career. The wide receiver helped the Toronto Argonauts win the Grey Cup in 2017, with Posey being named the MVP of the game.

Prior to arriving in the CFL, Posey was drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State player played three seasons with the Texans (2012-2014) and has also spent time over his career on the practice rosters of the New York Jets (2015), Denver Broncos (2016) and Baltimore Ravens (2018).