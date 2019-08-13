After 17 trophy-filled seasons, longtime Netherlands international midfielder Wesley Sneijder announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Utrecht native spent the last two seasons at Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

Sneijder also announced he had taken a role with his hometown side, FC Utrecht.

"Now I've retired from football I want a nice place to share my memories," Sneijder said on the team's YouTube channel. "My connection to the town is big."

A product of the Ajax youth system, Sneijder won 19 trophies in Europe with Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter and Galatasaray. He finished his European career in 2017-18 with five matches for Ligue 1 side Nice.

Among Sneijder's honours include league titles in Eridivisie, La Liga, Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig, as well as the 2010 Champions League title with the Nerazzurri.

Internationally, Sneijder was capped 134 times for the Oranje - the most ever by any player - and appeared at three Euros and three World Cups. Sneijder was a member of the Netherlands team that finished as runners-up at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, losing 1-0 to Spain in the Final, as well as the third-place side in 2014 in Brazil.

His 31 goals are good for 10th all-time in Netherlands history.