One day after the Saskatchewan Roughriders released cover linebacker Derrick Moncrief to pursue NFL opportunities, the 26-year-old has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moncrief's agency announced the deal on social media Thursday, saying Moncrief has agreed to terms on a Reserve/Future contract.

Moncrief was named an All-Star last season at coverage linebacker after finishing the season with 69 tackles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 17 regular season games.

The 26-year-old was set to become a free agent in February after spending the past three seasons in Saskatchewan. The Oklahoma State product has played in 35 regular season games for the Roughriders, recording 126 tackles, four sacks, and five interceptions.