Former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, reports TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

The Windsor native appeared in all 18 regular season games for the Roughriders in 2019 and they retain his rights through the 2021 season, should he return to the CFL.

The 25-year-old was selected in the first round, 5th overall of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Roughriders.

The Roughriders 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie opted out of his contract on Tuesday to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Shepley played in three preseason games with the New York Jets in 2018.