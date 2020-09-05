Dakoda Shepley is expected to join the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Sunday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Hearing Dakoda Shepley is expected join #49ers practice squad Sunday. Could potentially still get claimed in the next 24 hours. @CFLonTSN @ubctbirds #Riders — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 5, 2020

Lalji adds that the former Saskatchewan Roughriders OL could potentially still get claimed in the next 24 hours by another NFL team.

The Windsor native appeared in all 18 regular season games for the Roughriders in 2019 and they retain his rights through the 2022 season, should he return to the CFL.

The 25-year-old was selected in the first round, 5th overall of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Roughriders.

Shepley played in three preseason games with the New York Jets in 2018.