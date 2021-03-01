Tom Herman is headed to the pros.

The former Texas head coach is joining Matt Nagy's staff with the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Monday.

Herman, 45, will be an offensive analyst and work in special projects.

A native of Cincinnati, Herman compiled a 32-18 record as head coach of the Longhorns before being dismissed on Jan. 2. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was hired to replace Herman.

Prior to joining Texas, Herman spent two seasons as head coach at Houston, winning an American Athletic Conference title and the Peach Bowl over Florida State in 2015, his first season in charge of the program.

This will be Herman's first job in the NFL. Before becoming a head coach, Herman coached in various roles at Texas Lutheran, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Rice and Ohio State.

Herman played collegiate football as a wide receiver at Cal Lutheran from 1994 to 1997.