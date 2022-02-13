Former Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton has joined Ireland's Sligo Rovers for the 2022 season.

Sligo plays in the Irish top tier, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“Jordan is a technically good and talented footballer with not just strong MLS experience but also having done really well in the USL," Sligo manager Liam Buckley said in a statement. "We feel Jordan is a good signing for us and he can bring his form in the U.S. to the league here.

“There will be a period he has to acclimatize to the league and a new season, but I think he will show to be a really good addition to the group. He can score goals and as a footballer he’s very accomplished as well as in the air. He joins subject to a work permit which we hope to process as soon as we can."

Located on the northwest coast of Ireland, Sligo opens its season next Saturday against Bohemians. The club finished third in 2021.

A product of the TFC academy, Hamilton made his MLS debut with Toronto in 2014 and marked his first start in 2016. He was traded to Columbus in July 2019.

The Toronto native scored 11 goals in 59 MLS appearances for Toronto and Columbus. He spent last season with Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.

Hamilton has won two caps for Canada.

