Call it a comeback?

Three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Andy Murray plans to make his return to competitive tennis in the doubles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London later this month.

Murray is set to play alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

The 32-year-old Murray has been out of action since January where he effectively retired from tennis prior to the Australian Open. Later that month, Murray underwent a hip resurfacing surgery. During his recovery, Murray had reopened the door to a competitive return and contemplated entering Wimbledon.

The Queen's Club tournament is two weeks before Wimbledon.