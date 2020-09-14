Formula One officials are looking into the Breonna Taylor T-shirt Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wore at the Tuscan Grand Prix over the weekend for a potential breach of rules.

A spokesperson for F1 told the BBC that the matter is "under active consideration" at the moment.

The 35-year-old Hamilton wore the shirt depicting the 26-year-old Taylor, who was shot dead by Louisville, KY police in March, during the pre-race anti-racism demonstration and again on the podium following his victory on Sunday.

The shirt read "Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" along with "Say Her Name."

Hamilton has won six of the nine races so far this season and appears on course for a seventh Formula One Driver's Championship that would equal the current record held by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Next up for the circuit is the Russian Grand Prix set to take place on Sept. 27. Hamilton is a four-time winner of the event and has won the last two races in Sochi.