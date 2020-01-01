What's On TSN

NCAA Basketball: Boston College vs. Villanova Now on TSN1 and TSN4

NCAA Basketball: Utah State vs. VCU Now on TSN3 and TSN5

US Thanksgiving Football: Texans vs. Lions Thu NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN and CTV2

US Thanksgiving Football: Washington vs. Cowboys Thu 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN and CTV2