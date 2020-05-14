TORONTO — Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright has cemented an exceptional season in the Ontario Hockey League by capturing the rookie of the year award.

The OHL made the announcement Thursday.

Wright finished the shortened 2019-20 season by leading all first-year skaters with 39 goals and 66 points in 57 games.

He was named the fifth skater all time to be granted exceptional player status for the OHL by Hockey Canada in the spring of 2019, allowing him to enter the season as a 15-year-old when the Frontenacs selected him No. 1 at the draft.

The native of Burlington, Ont., who turned 16 Jan. 5, joined an elite group to be given early admission to the OHL alongside John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Aaron Ekblad and Sean Day.

Wright, who was named an alternate captain in his first season with Kingston, exploded for 24 points in 13 games in the month of February to pull away in the rookie scoring race.

Any chance for Wright to pad his statistics was halted when the OHL shutdown its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peterborough Petes forward Mason McTavish was second in scoring with 29 goals and 42 points in 57 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 14, 2020.