Canadian content will be on display at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, as four players begin their quests for the 2020 US Open title and all of the action will be LIVE on TSN and can also be see on the TSN.ca Multiplex with multiple feeds available at once.



No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take the court at approximately 12:30pm et on TSN1 as he faces Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.



Auger-Aliassime played in last week’s Western & Southern Open, losing to Tennys Sandgren in the Round of 32.



The 20-year-old was eliminated by fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the 2019 US Open tournament.





Vasek Pospisil will hit the court at approximately 1:30pm et on TSN4 as he takes on German Philipp Kohlschreiber.



The pair have one previous meeting, which the Canadian won at the 2015 Rotterdam tournament in straight sets, 6-4. 6-2.





Leylah Annie Fernandez will begin her tournament at approximately 1:30pm et on TSN5 against Vera Zvonareva.



Fernandez advanced to her first tournament final earlier this year at the Mexican Open, falling to Britain's Heather Watson in three sets.



The 17-year-old will be making her US Open debut against Zvonareva, it is her second Grand Slam event after the 2020 Australian Open.





The final Canadian scheduled to play in New York on Tuesday is No. 25 seed Milos Raonic, who will open action against Leonardo Mayer at approximately 3pm et on TSN1.



Raonic advanced to the final of last week’s Western & Southern Open before dropping the championship game in three sets to Novak Djokovic.



The Canadian won his only previous meeting against Mayer in straight sets, they met on clay at the 2015 Madrid tournament.

--

Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday with a four-set victory over American Sebastian Korda.