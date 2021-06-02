Four City players up for PFA honour

There is a four-in-six chance that a Manchester City player walks away with the Premier League's most prestigious piece of individual hardware this weekend.

The Premier League champions make up all but two of the finalists for the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year, with all of Kevin De Bruyne, the 2020 winner, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias up for the honour.

The qurtet is joined by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to round out the finalists.

Foden, the 21-year-old England forward, is also up for the PFA Young Player of the Year, an award given to the top Premier League player who is 23 or younger.

He's joined by Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka, United forward Mason Greenwood, Mason Mount of Chelsea, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool.

Both awards will be announced on Sunday.