Four members of Manchester City women's team test positive for COVID-19

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Manchester City, home to Canadian international Janine Beckie, says four members of its women's team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FA Women's Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition," the club said in a statement.

City, which currently stands fourth in the table at 5-1-3, is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday.

The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday's 3-1 win at at Chelsea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021