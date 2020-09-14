LONDON — Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League.

The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren't disclosed.

A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested from Monday to Sunday last week.

League play began on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports