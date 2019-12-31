Four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement on Monday after 10 NFL seasons at the age of 32.

The announcement comes a day after his Tennessee Titans were eliminated from playoff contention with a season-ending 33-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He appeared in 13 games for the Titans this season, recording 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Taken with the 13th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Texas, Orakpo played the first six years of his career with Washington before joining the Titans as a free agent in 2015.

A native of Houston, Orakpo was a member of the Longhorns' national title-winning team of 2005, defeating USC 41-38 in a epic Rose Bowl. He picked up the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2008 as the nation's top defensive player.

As a rookie, Orakpo recorded a career-high 11.0 sacks and became the first Washington player to be named to the Pro Bowl in his first seaon since 1978.

In 132 career games, Orakpo made 425 tackles and recorded 66 sacks.