Four Canadians that went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft have signed as free agents, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Calgary native Amen Ogbongbemiga, former linebacker for Oklahoma State has signed with the the Los Angeles Charges; Montreal native Bruno Labelle, former Cincinnati tight end, is joining the Arizona Cardinals; Windsor, Ont., native Alaric Jackson, former offensive lineman for Iowa, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams; and Saint-Eustache, Que., native Pier-Olivier Lestage, former offensive lineman from the University of Montreal, has signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Four Canadians were selected in this year's draft. Oregon safety Jevon Holland, of Coquitlam, B.C., went in the second round (No. 36 overall) to the Miami Dolphins; Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (74th overall), of Montreal, and Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer (77th overall), of Brampton, Ont., were taken in the third round by Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers, respectively; and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard of Sherwood Park, Alta., was drafted in the fourth round (126th overall) by the Carolina Panthers.