Frank Gore is hanging up his cleats.

The NFL's No. 3 all-time leading rusher is signing a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to retire as a member of the with whom he spent the first 10 seasons of his 16-year career, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gore, 39, appeared in 241 games with the Niners, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets from 2005 to 2020, rushing for 16,000 yards on 3,735 carries. Only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,335) and Walter Payton (16,726) have rushed for more.

In his final season with the Jets, Gore ran for 653 yards on 187 carries with two TDs.

The Miami product also ran for 81 rushing touchdowns, 19th most all-time.

A member of the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team, Gore was named to the Pro Bowl on five occasions.