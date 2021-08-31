43m ago
Ticats' Williams, Lions' Williams and Bombers' Liegghio named top performers
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hamilton defensive back Frankie Williams, B.C. linebacker Jordan Williams and Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio are the top performers for Week 4 of the CFL season.
Frankie Williams accumulated 184 return yards, a key interception, a tackle and a knockdown as the Tiger-Cats defeated Montreal 27-10 Friday to pick up their first win of the season.
Williams intercepted a Vernon Adams Jr. pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 39 yards. It led to a Dane Evans touchdown pass to Nikola Kalinic to give the Tiger-Cats a 19-10 lead.
Jordan Williams, the first-overall pick in the CFL Draft, recorded his first career interception and added eight tackles in the Lions' 24-12 win at Ottawa on Saturday.
Liegghio went a perfect four-for-four on field goals in his first pro start, including a 45-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining, in the Blue Bombers' 18-16 win Sunday over visiting Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.