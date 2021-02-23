MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American defensive back Ryan Carter on Tuesday.

The five-foot-nine, 189-pound Carter appeared in 14 games in 2019 with Montreal before becoming a free agent earlier this month. He had 22 tackles and two knockdowns over that span.

Montreal also signed American running back Cameron Artis-Payne. He ran for 491 yards on 118 carries with five TDs in 32 career games with the NFL's Carolina Panthers before appearing in five contests in 2020 with the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

RIDERS SIGN RUNNING BACK

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American running back Ralph Webb.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound Webb signed in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. He also spent time on the practice roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.