Free agent CB Ryan announces he's not re-signing with Titans
Free agent cornerback Logan Ryan announced on Tuesday that he won't be re-signing with the Tennessee Titans.
Free agent CB Logan Ryan announced on Instagram that he will not return to the #Titans.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2020
He ended his post with #PayDerrick pic.twitter.com/zLW26lv1uG
Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots. In 45 games with the Patriots, Ryan amassed 251 tackles, four interceptions and 37 passes defenced.
During Ryan's time with the Patriots, the team won the Super Bowl in both the 2014 and 2017 campaigns.