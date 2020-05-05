Free agent cornerback Logan Ryan announced on Tuesday that he won't be re-signing with the Tennessee Titans .

Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots. In 45 games with the Patriots, Ryan amassed 251 tackles, four interceptions and 37 passes defenced.

During Ryan's time with the Patriots, the team won the Super Bowl in both the 2014 and 2017 campaigns.