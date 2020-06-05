Freeman: 'The Bucs can reach out to me directly'

It appears that free agent running back Devonta Freeman would be interested in speaking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in regards to a contract.

Freeman posted a tweet on Thursday that says, "I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested. A number of teams are interested, but we can't negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly..."

A fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2014 by the Falcons, Freeman has spent his entire NFL career in Atlanta. He is a two-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2016) and led the league in rushing yards in 2015.

With the additions of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement, the Bucs are considered a Super Bowl favourite this season.

Last season, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns in 14 starts after only appearing in only two games in 2018 due to injury.