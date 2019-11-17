LONDON — French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title at the ATP Finals for the first time on Sunday after going through the entire tournament without dropping a set.

Mahut and Herbert beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to complete a near-perfect week at the O2 Arena. The duo lost last year’s final to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock after a Champions tiebreaker that ended 13-11 to the Americans, failing to convert a match point along the way.

Mahut and Herbert were seeded seventh but were the only players — in singles or doubles — to win all three round-robin matches.

The French players also won the Australian Open this year to complete a career Grand Slam and were playing at the ATP finals for the fifth straight year.

