TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud laid down the fastest practice lap of the day at the Honda Indy Toronto on Friday.

The Frenchman, who won the Indy 500 in May, had a one-lap time of 59.8708 seconds in the afternoon session.

Felix Rosenqvist was second in the afternoon, with a time of 59.9311, while Sebastien Bourdais was third (59.9866).

James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., who's never won in Toronto, was 11th.

Turn 11, which has a spongy surface, proved problematic on Toronto's notoriously bumpy 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course.

Takuma Sato, who'd spun into the wall at Turn 11 in the morning, was forced to pit when he hit the wall for the second time Friday afternoon. Alexander Rossi also went into the wall.

Three drivers — Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Sato — spun out in the same spot in the morning session.

Defending champion Scott Dixon laid down the fastest time of the morning practice session of 1:01.0723 seconds.

The New Zealander is a three-time winner in Toronto.

Newgarden was second fastest (1:01.2138), while Rosenqvist was third (1:2395). Hinchcliffe was 13th.

The 85-lap Honda Indy Toronto is Sunday.