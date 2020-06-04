Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson denies that new head coach Mike Norvell reached out to all of his players individually to discuss the killing of George Floyd like he told The Athletic's Tashan Reed he did last week.

Wilson also announced that he and his teammates will not be working out until further notice.

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) had individual conversations with every player on his roster this past weekend focused on the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. Here's his full quote to @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/eM3yZZH4db — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 2, 2020

"And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country," Norvell told Reed. "You see hate and you see discrimination. You see some of the acts that have occurred; I mean it's a problem. And it's something that we have to stand together and we have to work to get it fixed."

Wilson disputes these conversations happened at all.

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

"Man, this [poop emoji] did not happen, mane," Wilson wrote early Thursday morning. "We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one-on-one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice."

Florida State has not commented on Wilson's tweet.

Norvell, 38, was hired by FSU in December after four seasons with Memphis.