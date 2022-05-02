Already having confirmed their Premier League return, Fulham clinched the Championship title on Monday with a 7-0 thrashing of promotion-hopeful Luton Town.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to extend his record goals haul to 43 on the season.

Tom Carney, Kenny Tete, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri also scored for the Cottagers who picked up their 27th victory of the season.

This marks the second time that Fulham have won the Championship title, having previously claimed the crown in 2001.

The loss leaves Luton Town in sixth on 72 points with one match remaining. Seventh-place Middlesbrough (70) and eighth-place Millwall (69) can still catch Luton for the final playoff spot.

Second-place Bournemouth meets third-place Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in a match that could potentially seal the second automatic promotion place for the Cherries, who currently lead Forest by three points with two matches remaining.