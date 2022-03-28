Former Impact defender Gabriel Gervais has been appointed president and CEO of CF Montreal, it was announced Monday morning.

A native of Montreal, Gervais played for the MLS club from 2002 to 2008, being named the club's Defender of the Year three times (2002, 2003, 2006) and was named the team's most valuable player in 2004. He also played for the Canadian men's national team from 2004 to 2007.

Gervais most recently worked as a partner at Deloitte's Montreal office and was also a commentator and soccer analyst for Radio-Canada from 2009 to 2014.

"We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our organization," said CF Montreal chairman Joey Saputo in a news release. “A key figure in the team's history, he will bring to the table his on-field and off-field experience, his leadership skills and his great passion for soccer and for the Club.”