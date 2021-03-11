WINNIPEG — Garret Sparks made 24 saves as the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Thursday in American Hockey League play.

Sparks made 12 stops in the third period to help his team hold a one-goal lead on the way to Stockton's eighth win in a row after starting the season with back-to-back losses.

Martin Pospisil and Luke Philp supplied the goals for the Heat (8-2-0).

Cole Maier scored for the Moose (6-7-2), who entered the game 2-0-2 in their last four outings.

Mikhail Berdin turned away 18-of-20 shots for Manitoba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.