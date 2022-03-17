Eve Gascon will get the start in net on Saturday for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, becoming the third women in CHL history to appear in a game.

The 18-year-old was recalled to the team last week.  

The last woman to accomplish the feat was Charline Labonté, who did so with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan during the 2000-01 season, picking up the only win by a woman goalie in league history. 

Manon Rheaume became the first women to play in a men's major junior hockey game during the 1991-92 campaign with the Trois-Rivières Draveurs

Gascon has a 9-5 record with the Cégep de Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League (Division 1) this season. Gascon played for the Patriotes last season and became the first female player in history to earn a regular position at the midget AAA level with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix.