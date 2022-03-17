Gascon to become third female goalie to play in QMJHL game

Eve Gascon will get the start in net on Saturday for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, becoming the third women in CHL history to appear in a game.

The 18-year-old was recalled to the team last week.

The last woman to accomplish the feat was Charline Labonté, who did so with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan during the 2000-01 season, picking up the only win by a woman goalie in league history.

Manon Rheaume became the first women to play in a men's major junior hockey game during the 1991-92 campaign with the Trois-Rivières Draveurs

Gascon has a 9-5 record with the Cégep de Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League (Division 1) this season. Gascon played for the Patriotes last season and became the first female player in history to earn a regular position at the midget AAA level with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix.