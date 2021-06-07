Genie Bouchard announced on social media Monday she underwent arthroscopic surgery on her shoulder after tearing her subscapularis in March.

Bouchard said she tried to rehab the injury before surgery but it didn't get any better. She added the surgery was a success.

The 27-year-old said the injury occurred during a match in Guadalajara.

She thanked the doctors and her fans for their support and said she will work hard to get back on the court.

More details to come.