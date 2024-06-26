Georgia is one step closer to reaching the round of 16 as they lead Portugal 1-0 heading to halftime Wednesday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Georgia got off to a very quick start in their quest for the knockout round when Georges Mikautadze found Khvicha Kvaratskhelia behind the defence, who fired one home to take a 1-0 lead.

Portugal dominated most of the half after conceding the early marker, holding 69 per cent possession while firing a total of 11 shots to Georgia’s three. Joao Felix nearly tied the match in the 30th minute but fired his strike just wide of the post.

Portugal have already qualified for the round of 16 after a pair of wins over Czechia and Turkiye to open the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo started the match, while mainstays Pepe and Bruno Fernandes were out of the starting lineup with Portugal locked in as Group winners.

Georgia will advance to the knockout stage, at least as the third-best team, with a win.

Czechia and Turkiye are locked in a scoreless draw at half in the other Group F matchup.