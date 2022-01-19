It appears JT Daniels' football future lies away from Athens.

The Georgia quarterback has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Georgia QB JT Daniels is in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2022

The 21-year-old Daniels transferred to Georgia following his sophomore season at USC, but fell behind Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the National Championship last week, in the pecking order. While Daniels just completed his fifth season, he's eligible to play another year due to the NCAA's COVID exemption.

The Bulldogs were undefeated in Daniels' seven starts over the past two seasons, but a series of injuries allowed for Kirby Smart to hand the reins to Bennett.

In two seasons at Georgia, Daniels has thrown for 1,953 yards on 148-for-213 passing with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson notes that Daniels has not ruled out returning to the Bulldogs.