Two of Germany's youngest players, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, found the back of the net before Kai Havertz converted from the spot as the hosts enjoyed a comfortable first 45 minutes of Euro 2024 to lead 10-man Scotland 3-0 at the half from Munich.

Germany controlled play from almost the opening whistle.

In the 10th minute, Toni Kroos, playing in the final matches of his illustrious career, found Joshua Kimmich deep on the left. The Bayern Munich man centred for Bayer Leverkusen's Wirtz to beat Angus Gunn with a low shot for only his second international goal.

The goal made Wirtz Germany's youngest-ever goal scorer at a Euro.

Less than 10 minutes later, it Musiala's turn. Ilkay Gundogan picked apart the Tartan Army backline with a sublime ball for Havertz, who set up the Bayern Munich man to beat Gunn to make it 2-0.

At the 25-minute mark, Germany thought they had a penalty. Kieran Tierney fouled Musiala, but a VAR check determined that the foul occurred outside the area. The subsequent free kick from Havertz was handled by Gunn.

Bayern's Robert Andrich picked up the first booking of the tournament just after the half-hour mark for a stout challenge on Scott McTominay of Manchester United.

Late in the half, a beautiful ball from Kroos met Gundogan's head and forced a fine save out of Gunn. In the aftermath, Ryan Porteous caught Gundogan with his follow-through of an attempted clearance and, after a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot and showed the Watford centre-back a straight red.

Havertz stepped up to the spot and after momentary hesitation, sent Gunn the wrong way to make it 3-0 in first-half stoppage,