Team Germany lost another player from its World Junior Championship roster on Wednesday as forward Elias Lindner tested positive for COVID-19.

Linder, 19, had one goal and 10 points in 17 games with Salzburg Red Bull EC of the Alps Hockey League before joining Germay's camp.

The announcement came one day after the German Ice Hockey Federation ruled out forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder due to positive tests.

Germany added Enrico Henriquez-Morales and Jan-Luca Schumacher from their on-call roster to the training camp on Wednesday

“We knew from the start that we would have to deal with special challenges. We face these challenges and make the best of them," head coach Tobias Abstreiter said, per Google Translate. "As I said earlier, we have great confidence in our players and we give them all our support. You are fully motivated and enthusiastic about the matter."

Wir haben für die U20-WM einen weiteren Wechsel vornehmen müssen. Bei Elias Lindner fiel ein Coronatest positiv aus, er befand sich zuvor bereits in Einzelquarantäne. Im @deb_teams-Camp sind Jan-Luca Schumacher und Enrico Henriquez-Morales dabei. Mehr: ➡️ https://t.co/IzSILjENRO pic.twitter.com/htCCRdO2MJ — Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (@deb_teams) December 9, 2020

The team is scheduled to arrive in Edmonton to begin their quarantine ahead of the World Juniors on Sunday.

Germany is scheduled to open their tournament on Boxing Day against Team Canada.