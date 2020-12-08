Hockey Canada awaiting word on when they can return to the ice

Two members of Team Germany for the World Junior Championship have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the tournament.

The German Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday that forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder both tested positive and will not be permitted to travel with the team to Edmonton for the tournament.

Wir müssen bei der U20-WM ohne Lukas Reichel und Nino Kinder (📸City-Press) auskommen. Die beiden Stürmer der Eisbären Berlin wurden positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet und können nicht zum U20-Team nach Füssen reisen. @deb_teams wünscht gute Besserung und schnelle Genesung. pic.twitter.com/nhwpi4quym — Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (@deb_teams) December 8, 2020

Kinder, 19, had one goal and two points in seven games with Germany at the World Juniors in 2019.

Reichel, selected 17th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in this year's draft, had three goals and five points in seven games at the tournament last year.

Germany is scheduled to open their tournament on Boxing Day against Team Canada.