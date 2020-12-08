1h ago
Germany loses two for WJC due to COVID-19
Two members of Team Germany for the World Junior Championship have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the tournament. Germany announced Tuesday that forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder both tested positive.
TSN.ca Staff
The German Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday that forwards Lukas Reichel and Nino Kinder both tested positive and will not be permitted to travel with the team to Edmonton for the tournament.
Kinder, 19, had one goal and two points in seven games with Germany at the World Juniors in 2019.
Reichel, selected 17th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in this year's draft, had three goals and five points in seven games at the tournament last year.
Germany is scheduled to open their tournament on Boxing Day against Team Canada.