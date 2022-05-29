NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title Saturday night after stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round.

Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up but was wobbly the whole way and referee David Fields ended the fight.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) had to go the distance in his last win for only the second time in his career, and Romero said that showed the three-division champion was vulnerable.

If Davis was, it wasn't for long. He appeared to hurt his left hand on a punch in the fifth round, but there was nothing wrong with it in the next.

Romero lost for the first time in 15 pro fights.

